ISLAMABAD - Government on Friday decided to provide over 1,200 bikes to polio workers in appreciation of their services and to access remote areas during the immunisation campaign. Officials said that bikes will be provided in two phases to polio teams and in first phase, 1,254 bikes will be given. Authorities will provide 42 bikes in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). 22 bikes will be provided to ICT polio workers while 20 to Capital Development Authority (CDA) teams.Details said that 164 bikes will be given in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 376 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and 672 in tribal districts.

The Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) will provide the funds to purchase the bikes and procedure of procurement of bikes will be completed next week. The bikes have been provided to cover the far reaching areas during immunisation.