LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Mohamma Sarwar has summoned the Punjab Assembly to meet on September 2 at the Assembly chambers. Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi will chair the session. The upcoming session will be the 24th session of the incumbent Assembly.
August 29, 2020
