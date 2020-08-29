Share:

LARKANA/KARACHI - The Sindh health department has issued special directives to the heads of hospitals to make special arrangements for dealing with any eventuality during the holy month of Muharram.

Medical superintendents and administrators have been asked to assign special duties to doctors besides other staff during the Muharram days.

Similarly, blood banks, attached with the public hospitals, have also been directed to arrange sufficient quantity of blood to meet any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, following the directives of the health department, Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Larkana management has completed arrangements to provide intensive care and maximum treatment facilities to the patients during 9th, 10th and 11th of Muharram.

According to a spokesman, the hospital administration will monitor all the departments, while doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff will be on duty round the clock during the officially announced holidays.

Deputy Medical Superintendents (DMSs) will supervise all the concerned departments in three different shifts and a duty roaster has been issued in this regard. The spokesman said that sanitary staff would also be on duty in order to make the hospital clean. He said that employees of the Blood Bank, paramedics and ambulance drivers would be on a high alert during these holidays.

Besides, Administration of Chandka Medical College Hospital, Larkana has also issued an emergency preparedness plan wherein ambulatory cover will be provided to the processions and places of majalis in Larkana city with first aid boxes and all the drugs and medicines.

Ashoura is marked on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, by all Muslims.

It marks the day Nuh (Noah) left the Ark and the day Musa (Moses) was saved from the Pharaoh of Egypt by God.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used to fast on Ashoura in Mecca, where it became a common tradition for the early Muslims. But for members of the Shiite community, it is also a major religious event to commemorate the martyrdom of Husayn Ibn Ali al-Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who died at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Every year since then, Shiites mark Ashoura by performing a pilgrimage to the mausoleum of Imam al-Hussein.

Sunni Muslims commemorate the day through voluntary fasting.

DIG Traffic reviews arrangements on routes of processions

Deputy Inspector General Traffic, Karachi Javed Meher on Friday reviewed the traffic arrangements made in connection with the mourning processions and majalis to be held on 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Central Ijaz-ud-din briefed the DIG Traffic about the arrangements made in this connection, said a spokesperson for Traffic Police. DIG Javed Meher appreciated the steps taken for regulating the traffic during Ashura processions and majalis beside deputing extra traffic personnel to manage smooth flow of traffic.

DSP Security Saeed Arain, DSP Traffic Jamshed and Section Officer PIB Colony were also present on the occasion.

Mayor reviews security arrangements for Muharram

Larkana Mayor Haji Khair Muhammad Shaikh has directed the officers to make strict security arrangements in the city during the Muharram days to prevent any untoward incident.

This he said while presiding over a meeting held here on Friday to review the security arrangements made for Muharram, which was attended by chairmen of union committees, ulema, police officials, municipal committee officers and other officers.

He directed the municipal officers to ensure cleanliness of the routes through which mourning processions would pass and pay special attention to streetlights.

Speaking on the occasion, Ulema assured the mayor of their full cooperation for maintaining law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the mayor, along with the officials of Municipal Corporation, visited the routes designated for mourning processions.

He directed the officials to take steps immediately for the removal of building material/garbage and disposal of rainwater from the main roads, especially from the routes of Muharram-ul-Haram processions.

He also directed the municipal officer (infrastructure) to fix the covers on manholes (chambers) and Anti-Encroachment Officer was also directed for the removal of encroachments immediately.