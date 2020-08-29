Share:

Rawalpindi-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Friday conducted visit of Jamia Imambargah Asne Ashr in sector G-6 and Jamia Al-Mulrtaz sector G-9/4 and checked security arrangements for processions to be taken out from there.

He met with the organisers of Imambargahs who thanked IGP Islamabad for ensuring elaborate security measures. DIG (Operations), AIG (Special Branch), SSP (Traffic), Additional SP, SPs (City and Saddar) also accompanied IGP during this visit.

He also checked security arrangements on the routes of processions. A procession starting from Jamia Al-Mulrtaz sector G-9/4 at 1300 hours culminated at Imambargah Sadiq sector G-9/2 and all security arrangements were supervised by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

IGP Islamabad directed to further improve security arrangements during his visit and said that no laxity in security would be tolerated.

A total of 1,500 security personnel including cops of Islamabad police, Rangers, FC, Special Branch, Traffic Police and Bomb Disposal Squad performed security duties. Mobile service partially remained suspended in some areas of sectors G-9 and G-10 while Bomb Disposal Squad conducted search of the procession’s route through modern technology. The surveillance of the procession was also conducted through safe city cameras, smart car and drone cameras while all participants were checked through metal detectors.

Roads alongside the route were closed with barbed wires while traffic police diverted the vehicles on alternate routes and a special diversion plan was also issued for the purpose.

IGP Islamabad appreciated all divisions for ensuring effective security and thanked personnel of law enforcement agencies for their cooperation.