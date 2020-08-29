Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions and said that their blood will continue to testify to the truth until the Day of Judgment.

In a statement, he said that the beloved grandson of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) made great sacrifice of himself, his family and companions for the glory of Islam. The martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) was to clarify the difference between truth and falsehood.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the war between Imam Hussain (RA) and Yazid s thinking is still going on in the world. In the world, on the one hand, there are those who are aware of justice, truth, principles and on the other hand, there are forces committed to power, authority, dictatorship, fascism and lies.

The PML-N president said that the followers of Imam Hussain (RA) were walking on the path of peace, justice and welfare of the people in the world. Imam Hussain’s name is the death of every Yazidi thought and character.