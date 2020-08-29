Share:

Tensions between New Delhi and Beijing escalated in June after the two countries’ militaries clashed in the disputed Ladakh region, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian servicemen. While they have since been involved in negotiations to disengage, these are yet to bear fruit.

India will not be taking part in the joint Kavkaz 2020 war games in Russia, which will be attended by the militaries of Iran, Pakistan and China as well, Indian Defence Ministry sources have said. The sources say Delhi has already notified the Russian Defence Ministry about its withdrawal.

According to them, the key reason for the decision was China’s participation in the games, as New Delhi and Beijing are still working on de-escalating tensions in the Ladakh region, which is claimed by both states and partially controlled by both.

