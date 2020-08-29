Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian occupation forces stopped Muharram processions by imposing strict restrictions across the Kashmir Valley and arresting dozens of mourners, in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupation authorities further tightened restrictions in Srinagar, Badgam, Baramulla and other areas to stop people from taking out Muharram processions. The commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas of Srinagar were completely sealed.

The Indian troops and police personnel deployed in strength across the occupied territory had blocked main roads by laying barricades and with concertina wires.

However, defying restrictions, people tried to take out Muharram processions in Srinagar and other areas.

The mourners were holding banners reading slogans like “Free Kashmir”. Indian police and troops dragged and arrested dozens of mourners at various places. Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Khawaja Firdous and Yasmeen Raja, in their statements in Srinagar denounced the use of brute force on Muharram processions in Srinagar, Badgam and other parts of the Kashmir Valley. They termed the imposition of restrictions by the authorities as interference in the religious affairs of the Muslims. The Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League Chairman, Imtiaz Ahmed Reeshi, in his statement denounced the harassment of the party activists by the Indian authorities.