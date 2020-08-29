Share:

Indian forces arrested dozens of mourners during Muharram processions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and imposed strict restrictions, according to a report by Kashmir Media Service.

According to KMS, the occupying authorities had tightened restrictions in Srinagar, Badgam, Baramulla and other areas to stop people from taking out Muharram processions.

Lal Chowk, the valley’s commercial centre, and adjoining areas of Srinagar were completely sealed. Troops and police personnel were deployed across the occupied territory, who blocked main roads by putting up barricades.

However, defying restrictions, people tried to take out Muharram processions in Srinagar and other areas, with mourners holding banners reading slogans like ‘Free Kashmir’.

The police arrested dozens of mourners from various places, KMS reported.

Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Khawaja Firdous and Yasmeen Raja, in their statements, denounced the use of brute force on Muharram processions in Srinagar, Badgam and other parts of the Kashmir Valley.