Amidst record breaking rainfall and deteriorating situation in Sindh, the provincial government has officially declared 20 districts as calamity affected.

The current spell of monsoon rains have wreaked havoc all across Sindh, with Karachi being particularly affected after recorded rainfall broke a 90-year old record. Some areas of the city are still inundated leading to immense problems for the populace.

According to details, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator and Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab announced this in a tweet on Saturday.

According to the Relief Department’s notification, six districts of Karachi declared ‘calamity affected’ include Karachi South, Karachi West, Karachi East, Karachi Central, Korangi and Malir.

Nine affected districts of Hyderabad division include Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Dadu.

The notification also mentions Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar.