President Dr. Arif Alvi says Karachi and rest of Sindh will never be left alone.

In a tweet on Saturday, he described the federal government's decision to resolve key problems of Karachi in collaboration with Sindh government as a positive development.

The President said cooperation between the federal and provincial governments can do wonders during this devastating crisis.

He said this cooperation will also be helpful in the future in making of storm drains, sewage treatment, solid waste management, fresh water supply and transport.