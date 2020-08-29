Share:

Kuwait on Saturday reported 646 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 84,224 and the death toll to 528, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 7,703 patients are receiving treatment, including 92 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 673 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 75,993.

On Aug. 20, the Kuwaiti government decided to lift a nationwide partial curfew starting Aug. 30.

Activities, including celebrations, parties, weddings, gatherings, banquets and funerals, will remain restricted to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Aug. 18, Kuwait moved into the fourth phase of its five-phase plan to return to normal life, during which, salons, gyms, barbershops, tailor's, and spas reopened and restaurants can offer more services.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.