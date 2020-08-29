Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain Friday said that local bodies polls should be held on party basis. “Our party will fully participate in local bodies elections. All political parties should put up their candidates in elections and create such a tradition that polls are held in a transparent manner”, he suggested while talking to different Muslim League leaders at his residence here.

Those who met the party president included Muslim League Punjab General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Ch Shafay Hussain, Muslim League Sindh leader Tariq Hassan, former MNA Mian Munir, Sh Umer Hayat, Faisal Hayat and Afaq Khattak of Sanghar.

Ch Shujat Hussain further said that the Election Commission along with all political parties should formulate such a code of conduct so that nobody could individually influence the election. He also stressed the need for making the whole process transparent and fair so that nobody could question the credibility of the polls. “If such a culture is promoted then it will be easier to replicate the same in the coming general elections”, he said.

Ch Shujat Hussain further stated that such an environment should be created that the winners of the elections visit their opponent candidates’ house to invite them to their place to end the bitterness created during the election campaign. Likewise, he went on to say, the losing candidates should also congratulate the winning candidates with open hearts and allay all the misgivings.

He also proposed that only the voters and supporters of the same area should participate in the election process and people from other wards should not be called to run the campaign. “If such a tradition is set, then this will be an important step towards democracy and justice”, he observed.