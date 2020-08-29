Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company has completed all arrangements for Ashura. According to the plan, LWMC has dedicated more than 600 workers, mechanical washers, provided additional waste bins and waste bags at more than 110 Imam Bargahs and all procession routes of the city to ensure cleanliness arrangements. Furthermore, the department will conduct special mechanical sweeping and washing of all Imam Bargahs of the city followed by ensuring cleaning of procession routes and surrounding areas of mourning sessions. Ashura holidays of all the operational staff are also being canceled. Department officers and workers shall remain in the field to facilitate the public and swift resolution of their complaints. LWMC Managing Director directed Turkish companies Albayrak and Ozpak to ensure utilization of all resources, manpower, and machinery for the smooth execution of the plan. Moreover, MD LWMC paid visit to the main Imam Bargahs and procession routes to monitor and ensure the cleanliness arrangements on 9 & 10 Muharram-ul-Haraam. He directed all the officers and workers to remain in the field. On the Occasion, MD LWMC stated that providing best cleanliness services is the utmost priority of the department and in this regard, the department has made extraordinary sanitation arrangements whereas strict compliance of zero-tolerance policy is also being observed.