ISLAMABAD-The two mega water reservoirs of Tarbela and Mangla have been filled to their maximum capacity of 1550 feet and 1242 feet respectively, resulting in the record availability of water in the reservoirs during past one decade.

The cumulative quantum of water available at present in Mangla and Tarbela reservoirs stands at 13.336 million acre feet (MAF) which is a record of water availability during the last 10 years, said a spokesperson of WAPDA here.

According to the statistics, water level in Mangla and Tarbela is 1242 feet and 1550 feet respectively above mean sea level. Water available in the two dams is 2.173 MAF more if compared with the average of last 10 years. It is worth mentioning here that average water availability in the two dams during the last 10 years on the day was recorded at 11.163 MAF.

This better hydrological situation will aptly fulfill the requirement of water for agriculture in the country for the days to come. The more water in the reservoirs will also result in more hydel generation in the coming days.

The position of the river inflows and outflows on Friday was as follows.

Inflows in river Indus at Tarbela were 233600 cusecs and outflows 204400 cusecs, inflows in Kabul at Nowshera 46600 cusecs and outflows 46600 cusecs, inflows in Jhelum at Mangla were 149400 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs, inflows in Chenab at Marala 255400 cusecs and outflows 250400 cusecs.

Tarbela against the minimum operating level of 1392 feet is presently at 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level of the dam is 1550 feet, live storage on Friday was 5.980 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla against the minimum operating level of 1050 feet is presently at 1242.00 feet. The maximum conservation level of the dam is 1242 feet while live storage on Friday was 7.356 MAF.

Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently at 643.50 feet, maximum conservation level of the dam is 649 feet while live storage on friday was 0.089 MAF.

Inflows in Jinnah barrages were 232500 cusecs and outflows 225500 cusecs, Chashma inflows 216100 cusecs and outflows 235500 cusecs, Taunsa inflows 207600 cusecs and outflows 193100 cusecs, Panjnad inflows 49900 cusecs and outflows 35300 cusecs, Guddu inflows 226400 cusecs and outflows 217900 cusecs, Sukkur inflows 214100 cusecs and outflows 211400 cusecs Kotri inflows 46600 cusecs and outflows 45800 cusecs.

It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA hydel power stations have been providing more than 8500 MW for the last two consecutive days and hydel generation may touch 9000 MW mark.