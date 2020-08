Share:

ISLAMABAD-The whole city is suffering and people are desperate for help. Citizens are helping each other in this difficult time. The devastating moon spells caused great damage to entire Sindh especially Karachi. People are angry and devastated and they have taken to social media to raise their voice. Celebrities including; Muneeb Butt, Yasir Hussain, Mashal Khan, Ayesha Omer and many more called out the authorities for not doing their work properly.