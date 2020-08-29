Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid gave away scholarship cheques to beneficiaries of the Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarship Program at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, the other day.

Present on the occasion were Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shirin Khawar, Registrar FJWU Muneeza Qayyum, faculty members and a large number of students. Vice Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan thanked the Minister for coming to the event.

In her speech to the beneficiaries of the Scholarship Program, the Health Minister said, “The scholarships are awarded to hard working students. These students and their parents deserve to be congratulated. A total of 83 students are being given scholarships. Prime Minister Imran Khan has started the Ehsas Under Graduate Scholarship Program to support outstanding students. Being a proud alumni of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University is an honor for me. I express my heartfelt wishes for the beneficiaries of the scholarships.”

The Minister said that provision of education and health facilities was the responsibility of the government. She said that coronavirus had affected Pakistan comparatively less as mortality in neighbouring country had touched daily figure of approximate 1,000. Coronavirus, she said, had destroyed the global economy. The young generation, she added, would finally takeover the reins of the country.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said, “Being doctor is a prophetic profession. Allah has placed high ranks for people who serve humanity. A patient comes to hospital expecting good treatment. Through the Ehsas Program, the government is supporting good students. You have to serve this nation and its people as doctors.”