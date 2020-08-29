Share:

MIRPURKHA - Shiite mourners took out processions from different imambargahs here on Friday (8th of Muharram) amid strict security arrangements.

Several roads remained closed for traffic to clear the way for processions.

The mourners, after marching through different routes finally assembled at the railway station chowk where majlis was held and later food was distributed.

Muharram processions were also taken out in Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad and other towns of the district which after passing designated routes culminated peacefully.