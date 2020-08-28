Share:

National Bank of Pakistan is one of the biggest banks of Pakistan, but its stock is performing badly in the stock market. It has high revenue but doesn’t pay regular dividends. The Board of NBP is requested to start paying regular dividends to its shareholders. They should also start managing their stock position by buying back stock at low rates and selling at higher rates to earn revenue for the Bank.

Similarly, other public sector companies should also be asked to start providing regular dividends to shareholders. This will have two major benefits.

Firstly, whenever the performance of a public company is reduced and dividends are stopped, that would trigger the warning to shareholders, company and the Government that something is wrong.

Secondly, regular dividends shares will increase stock exchange position and provide alternatives to citizens and companies to earn profits on small investments.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Peshawar.