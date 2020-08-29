Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and National Highways Authority (NHA) respectively signed two traffic projects with Chinese enterprises.

According to Gwadar Pro on Friday, PIA signed the construction contract of the main runway upgrading project of Lahore Alama-Iqbal International Airport with a joint venture led by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

The main works of this project include refurbishing the runway and upgrading the drainage ditch and avionics system.

According to a manager of CCECC, advance techniques and professional experts will be deployed into the upgrading so that the situation of the airport is promoted significantly.

The implementation of the project will further expand external connectivity window of nation.

Also this week, Shaanxi Huashan Construction Group Co., one of the top 250 global contractors of ENR, won the NHA bid for the addition of two lanes to N-55 National Road (Ratodero- Shikarpur).

The 43.4-km project is the first winning project issued by NHA in 2020.