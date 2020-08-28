Share:

LONDON - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he would be interested in adding Barcelona captain Lionel Messi to his Premier League-winning squad but there is no chance it would happen because of the astronomical amount of money involved. Messi stunned world soccer earlier this week when he expressed his desire to leave Barcelona after nearly two decades with the Catalan club. When asked if he would like to bring the Argentine forward to Anfield, Klopp said: “Interest? Yeah, who doesn’t want Messi in their team. The numbers are absolutely not for us. We don’t even start thinking about it. No chance! But... good player.” Some of Messi’s best moments on the Camp Nou pitch came under the guidance of former Barca coach Guardiola. “It would make it even more difficult to beat them (City) which was already very difficult,” Klopp told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield clash with FA Cup winners Arsenal at Wembley. “For the Premier League, it would be great having the best player in the world in the league. I’m not sure the Premier League needs a boost but it would be. “It would be interesting too because Messi has never played in another league apart from Spain. I would like to see it but I’m not sure if I will.”