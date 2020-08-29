Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz has shown great concern over unnecessary delay, poor construction work and difficulties in completing government housing projects in different parts of the country and directed Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) and FGE Housing Authority to ensure completion of all codal formalities of the regulators i.e.

CDA or any other Authority before starting any new project. He directed FGE Housing Authority to constitute committee of allottees in all government sectors to remove construction and maintenance issues and address their complaints.

He also directed CDA, PHA and FGEHA for provision of hospital facilities in new sectors. He further directed Chairman CDA to hand over possession of plots to their allottees in Park Enclave-I & II at the earliest.

He was chairing a high-level meeting to review progress in different government housing sectors in Islamabad and other parts of the country, according to a press release. It said the Ombudsman directed all these departments to ensure standardised construction work and development facilities in government-owned housing projects.

The meeting was attended by Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed, MD PHA Tariq Rasheed, DG FGEHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa, DG National Police Foundation and other senior officials of the departments.

MD PHA Tariq Rasheed informed the meeting that out of 588 flats in Kuri Road project, 272 have been handed over to the allottees, and 60 per cent work has been completed in respect of 366 remaining apartments which would be completed by 15th September and in October these would be handed over to their allottees. He said that necessary NOCs from all the concerned departments have been obtained for all PHA housing projects.

Shahidullah Baig, Senior Advisor WMS told the meeting that a number of complaints against PHA with regard to quality of construction were pending before him. The Ombudsman directed MD PHA to improve quality of construction as per given standards.

The latter assured that apartments are being handed over to their allottees after their complete satisfaction on construction standards. Chairman CDA informed the meeting that access road to PHA apartments has been given through Park Enclave Project.

DG FGEPHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa informed the meeting that 90 per cent encroachments in Sector G-13 and G-14 have been cleared and allotment of the pending plots would be cleared in eight months. The Ombudsman directed to clear all encroachments and allot pending plots within six months.

The DG said that mutation process of Green Enclave-I & II at Bara Kahu has been completed and development work is on its fast track. He said that development work in Green Enclave-I would be completed by April 2023. He also said that 6,000 more plots have been created in Green Enclave-II sector and its layout plan as well as engineering plan have been approved, whereas, 36,000 government employees have been registered as yet.

Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed informed the Federal Ombudsman that issues of NOC and other approvals have been settled by removing most of the irritants in government housing sectors. He said that possession of plots in Park Enclave-I and II schemes would be handed over at the earliest.