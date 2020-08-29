Share:

ISLAMABAD-Above six thousand healthcare workers have been infected with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country while 78 died since the pandemic emerged, The Nation learnt on Friday.

According to the documents of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), 6,995 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have been infected with the COVID-19 so far and 78 have died.

The HCWs include 4,259 doctors, 803 nurses and 1,933 other health staff. According to the document, maximum HCWs died in the province Sindh where 29 of them lost lives while battling the COVID-19.

Twenty HCWs died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 11 in Punjab, seven in Balochistan, five in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), nine in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and three in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Details said that 1,626 doctors have been infected with the virus in Sindh, 1,037 in KP, 626 in Punjab, 402 in Islamabad, 389 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 86 in AJK.

Meanwhile, 352 nurses have been infected with COVID-19 in KP so far, 178 in Sindh, 168 in Punjab, 66 in Islamabad, 24 in Balochistan, 13 in AJK and two in GB.

Among other staff, 969 HCWs were infected with COVID-19 in KP, 307 in Punjab, 300 in Sindh, 104 in Islamabad, 100 in AJK, 82 in Balochistan and 71 in GB.

The official data said that 1,133 HCWs are in home isolation after getting infected with the virus including 655 in Punjab, 375 Islamabad, 21 in Sindh, 45 in Punjab, 19 in AJK, nine in Balochistan and nine in GB.

Details said that 143 HCWs are admitted in hospitals including 116 in Punjab, 10 in Sindh, eight in Balochistan, five in Islamabad, one in KP, one in AJK and none in Balochistan. Three HCWs in the country are on ventilators including two in Punjab and one in Islamabad.

Data also said that 5,641 HCWs have been recovered and discharged from the hospital including 2,292 in KP, 2,044 in Sindh, 476 in Balochistan, 317 in Punjab, 187 in Islamabad, 176 in AJK and 146 in GB.

The National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) details released said that 415 people tested COVID-19 positive in the previous 24 hours and nine people lost lives due to COVID-19. Eight patients died in hospital and one out of hospital. It said that total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are 8,833 and 23,483 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

In Sindh 6,337, Punjab 9,939, KP 2,929, ICT 3,626, Balochistan 167, GB 295, and in AJK 190 tests were conducted.

NCOC data also said that 279,937 people recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count and there is no patient on ventilator in AJK, GB & Balochistan.

It also said that 110 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1,920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19. A total of 295,053 cases were detected so far (AJK 2,277, Balochistan 12,742, GB 2,816, ICT 15,578, KP 35,923, Punjab 96,636, and Sindh 129,081).

On deaths, the NCOC details said that 6,283 people died so far including 2,394 in Sindh, Punjab: 2,195, KP 1,250, ICT 175, Balochistan 141, GB 67 and AJK 61.