ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday acknowledged outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s services for Pak-Japan ties as the Japanese leader announced resignation. Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said Japan had made great progress and development under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. During Prime Minister Abe’s tenure, Pakistan-Japan relations have witnessed notable progress in diverse fields, he said. The spokesperson added: “We remain committed to strengthening cooperation with Japan in all areas of mutual interest. We extend our best wishes for his health and future endeavours.”