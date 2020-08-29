Share:

Pakistan Army's engineers on Saturday continued de-watering process at the underpasses in Karachi, clearing rainwater from at least one of them, private media source reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, the dewatering process was completed at COD underpass at Shahra-e-Faisal while the process to drain water from KPT underpass was ongoing.

"The dewatering process was also going on in other affected areas," the army's media wing was quoted as saying as the armed forces continue to provide ration, cooked food and other basic commodities to the rain-affectees through its mobile teams.

The army recovery vehicle is shifting vehicles trapped in rainwater to safe locations and also removing other obstacles from the major thoroughfares in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The ISPR said that 32 medical camps and 56 relief camps were also established with the support of the civil administration. "Three field medical centres have been established in Qayyumabad, Surjani and Saadi Town, where affected people are provided medical facilities," it said.