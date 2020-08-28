Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $1438.827 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during July-June (2019-20). This shows growth of 20.72 per cent when compared to $1191.864 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the computer services grew by 23.44 per cent as it surged from $895.990 million last year to $1106.027 million during July-June (2019-20). Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 14.98 per cent, from $354.397 million to $407.492 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 11.62 per cent, from $285.235 million to $318.368 million. The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 16.55 from, $2.345 million to $1.957 million whereas the exports of other computer services rose by 51.91 per cent from $247.976 million to $376.699 million. In addition the export of repair and maintenance services however witness decline of 74.97 per cent from $6.037m to $1.511m.