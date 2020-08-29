Share:

Pakistan has on Saturday reported only one death by novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours as the pandemic is losing intensity in the country. The number of positive cases has surged to 295,372. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,284.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 319 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 129,179 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,699 in Punjab, 35,971 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,804 in Balochistan, 15,597 in Islamabad, 2,832 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,290 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,395 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,195 in Punjab, 1,250 in KP, 141 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 67 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,581,695 coronavirus tests and 22,434 in last 24 hours. 280,340 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 642 patients are in critical condition.