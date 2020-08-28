Share:

“Life is a hurricane, and we board up to save what we can and bow low to the earth to crouch in that small space above the dirt where the wind will not reach.”

–Jesmyn Ward

Image: Britannica

In the early morning hours of August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf coast of the United States. Known as the deadliest hurricane in America’s history, it was a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 145 MPH.

By the time the storm struck New Orleans, it had already been raining heavily for hours. When the storm arrived, low-lying places were completely submerged, and people had to scramble to their rooftops. Nearly 80 percent of the city was under water.

While the hurricane itself did a lot of damage, the aftermath was even more catastrophic. Thousands of people in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama were displaced from their homes and the hurricane did more than a $100 billion in damage. In all, more than 1,800 lives were lost and despite several efforts to rebuild the city, several places in New Orleans remain heavily damaged to this day.