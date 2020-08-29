Share:

LAHORE - : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Friday visited the Sheikh Zayed Hospital and planted saplings along with hospital management, doctors and staff. He said, on the occasion, that the department was doing its best for raising awareness among people, adding that prevailing weather conditions were suitable for plants and saplings growth. Yasir Gillani mentioned that trees, plants and sapling were important for human survival and it was a duty of every one to plant maximum trees for future generations. He added that plantation was need of the hour to make country pollution free.