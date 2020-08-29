Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Kashmiris, following the impressions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), wouldn't bow before the Indian brutalities. He asked the International Community and Human Rights associations to drive India to stop hostility in IIOJK.

While addressing to at 42nd Hussania Conference held in Multan on Saturday, he said the extraordinary penance of Hazrat Imam Hussain shows us the exercise of persistence, resilience and standing firm against the abuse.

He said that unarmed Kashmiris have given the message to India that their objective is opportunity. He said that Muharram Congregations and Majalis are restricted in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

FM said that Muslims of whole world are remembering the extraordinary penance delivered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for the restoration of Islam in Muharram.