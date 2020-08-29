Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has lost the trust of people.

Reacting to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb’s statement, Shahbaz Gill said that it is ridiculous that the party which paralysed the health system is now commenting on the issue. PML-N should at least stop giving lectures on the health swctor, he said.

“Those who governed for decades could not even make a single hospital at which they could get medical treatment themselves. Funds for the health sector were used in the Orange Line project.

“PML-N President committed embezzlements in welfare projects. Those who misused the aid collected for earthquake victims became a cause of embarrassment for Pakistan at international level.

“Fixing Rs 208 billion for the Ehsaas Programme is a representation of the incumbent government’s welfare approach. Distribution of the Sehat Insaf Card is also an indication regarding the government’s priority towards the health sector.

“The card has been distributed among 4.9 million families in all 36 districts of Punjab. It is the first project in Pakistan’s history which will provide free health facilities to the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) lauded Pakistan’s efforts against coronavirus, and the opposition cannot digest the government’s success in controlling the pandemic.”