islamabad-Kohsar Police have busted a two-member auto-theft gang and recovered 12 stolen motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday. According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements and bike lifting. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city. Following these directions, SP (City Zone) Omer Khan constituted special team under Supervision of ASP Aqeela Naqvi including SHO Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli, ASI Muhammad Azeem along with other officials who successfully nabbed two members of a well organised bike lifter gang.

They were identified as Hanook Maish and Aamir Farnceses, residents of sector F-6/2 Islamabad, while police also recovered 12 stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of motorbike lifting in various areas of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.