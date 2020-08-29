Share:

LAHORE - Not a single confirmed case of dengue was registered during the last 24 hours, however, 533 suspect cases were reported in the province.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday , the suspects have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted. So far 45 cases of dengue were reported from January this year, however, all patients were discharged after recovery except three who were still under treatment. No death due to dengue have been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha on Friday visited Union Council (UC) 127 Model Town Block-C, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed visited UC-120 and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mahndi Maloof visited UC-76 to review measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance. The officers also inspected the attendance and performance of the dengue staff deputed on field duty in the area.

Meanwhile, P&SHD Punjab has issued an alert of water-borne diseases in eight districts of the province due to the current heavy rains. According to the P&SHD spokesperson on Friday, the district health authorities of district Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Jehlum, Sargodha, Hafizabad and Faisalabad to take proper measures immediately besides monitoring the situation of the water-borne diseases.

P&SHD Secretary Captain (retired) M Usman warned that water-borne diseases like Diarrhea, Gastro, Hepatitis A&E and Typhoid could be spread after heavy rains due to contaminated water. He urged the authorities to ensure special arrangements in all districts in this regard. He directed officers concerned to ensure immediate uploading of all cases of expected water-borne diseases at DSS Dashboard.

He urged the District Rapid Response Force to take immediate action in the most affected areas. The Secretary directed to ensure safety of the field teams besides their monitoring. He said the stock of available medicines in hospitals should be checked and provision of free medicines to the needy people should be ensured.