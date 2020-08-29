Share:

MIRPURKHAS/DADU - The city and its suburbs continued to receive rainfall on the fifth consecutive day on Friday, forcing the closure of markets and traffic off the roads.

Despite the fact that it has been raining for the last five days, the Municipal Committee staff is still to drain out water from the low-lying areas. Besides that owing to prolonged power outages, water supply also remains suspended, making it difficult for the people to arrange water even for drinking purposes. Streets of the town were under the rainy water causing difficulties to the citizens.

Minister visits rain-affected areas of Hyderabad

Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Rural Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani went round different areas of Hyderabad on Friday, and reviewed the post-rain situation in the city.

MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Ghaffar Soomro also accompanied him on the occasion.

The provincial minister visited Latifabad, Qasimabad and adjacent rural areas and inquired from the officials concerned about the arrangements made for the water drainage and relief and rescue operations being carried out in the rain-affected areas.

He also asked them about the steps taken for ensuring the security of Muharram processions. Speaking on the occasion, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani said that the Sindh government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the people affected by rains, and that members of national and Sindh assemblies belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were monitoring relief activities in their areas.

Bijarani said that people could not be left alone in this crucial time, and that’s why all the elected members of PPP and provincial ministers were serving the people in their concerned areas.

Commissioner inspects de-watering efforts in low lying areas

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Saturday visited different parts of the district and inspected the de-watering efforts in low-lying areas which inundated during recent heavy downpour.

The Commissioner accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officers of concerned departments appreciated the efforts of the district administration and WASA management for disposal of accumulated rainwater.

This year, the districts of Hyderabad division received unprecedented heavy rains, however no emergency was reported in any district, he said and added that it because of speedy measures which adopted by the concerned district administration.

He maintained that both divisional and district administrations remained active to meet any eventuality in case of heavy rains therefore, the people should not feel doubt on the performance of departments concerned.

The downpour is necessary for bringing prosperity therefore the people should not feel inconvenience as administration is ready to extend cooperation and meet any emergency during rainfalls, he assured.

Commissioner asked the officers of WASA to speed up their efforts and dispose of the accumulated rainwater particularly from low-lying areas at the earliest. The complaints being registered by the affected persons at the control room should also be addressed and resolved at the earliest, he said. He asked the officers of health department to conduct anti-malaria spray twice in a day both in urban and rural localities of their respective jurisdictions. He also asked the HESCO management to address the issues and complaints of the power consumers.

The Commissioner also directed the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to personally monitor the de-watering process in all four Talukas of the district and submit report to him after completion of work.