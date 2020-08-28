Share:

ISLAMABAD-Joe Ruby, one of the masterminds behind Scooby-Doo has passed away at the age of 87. The animation writer and executive diedof natural causes Wednesday in Westlake Village, California. Ruby’s original series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? was created in 1969 and involved a Great Dane named Scooby-Doo and his human companions solving mysteries involving supposedly supernatural creatures. Ruby was born in Los Angeles in 1933. According to his obituary, ‘After graduating from Fairfax High School, Joe enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War where he served on a destroyer as a sonar operator.’ He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Carole; their four children, Cliff Ruby (Elana), Deanna Zevin, Craig Ruby (Flor), Debby Winsberg (Lew); and ten grandchildren. The success of Scooby-Doo ensured numerous follow-up and spin-off animated series and several related works, including two big budget Hollywood live action films starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.