Kandhkot - Two incidents of theft were reported from the city on late Thursday night.

In the first incident, thieves took away sewing machines, clothes and other valuables from tailors’ shops. The thieves broke the locks of shops, located at the back of Saad Medical Hospital near the branch of National Bank and stole sewing machines and clothes. Infuriated by the incident, tailors held a sit-in to record their protest. They held police responsible for the theft.

Talking to the media, tailors namely Zohaib and Imran Malik said that when they came to open their shops on Friday, they were shocked to see locks of their shops broken.

They demanded SSP Kashmore to ensure immediate recovery of their stolen items besides arrest of the thieves, adding that otherwise they would be left with no option but to protest in front of the SSP office. In another incident reported from the same street, thieves stole three batteries, two UPS systems and Rs27,000 cash from Echo Sound Shop.

Bike stolen: Meanwhile, a bike was stolen from the limits of Ghouspur police station on Friday.

According to details, Arbab Ali Qambrani, a retired teacher, parked his bike bearing registration number: CD 70 2017 at Shahi Bazaar, and went to a nearby shop. When he returned after few minutes, he found his motorcycle missing.