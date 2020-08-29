Share:

LAHORE - United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamd Obeid Ibrahim Selim Al-Zehbi called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at the Assembly Chambers here on Friday.

Matters of mutual interest and issues pertaining to regional peace came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi said that UAE had always demonstrated special love for Pakistani brethren.

He paid tributes to UAE for cooperation and assistance in the establishment of hospitals and other development works in Pakistan.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that Pakistan was proud of very old relations with the brotherly country.

“Friendship between the two countries is immortal which has been brightened and strengthened with our historical, cultural, literary, economic and social relations. I believe in the future bilateral relations between Pakistan and UAE will be further strengthened”, he remarked.