KASUR - The district administration has finalized all arrangements for the 263rd Urs of Hazrat Baba Bhullay Shah scheduled to be held from September 4 to 6. While addressing a meeting in this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manzar Javed directed all departments concerned to ensure implementation of anti-corona SoPs during Urs days. He also directed provision of all facilities including installation of CCTV cameras, walk through gates, emergency health service etc for devotees. ADC Revenue Abid Hussain, ADC General Muhammad Kashif and officers of all concerned departments were present on the occasion.

X-ray technician arrested for taking bribe

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an X-ray technician of DHQ hospital for corruption. According to ACE sources on Friday, area magistrate Muhammad Awais along with ACE Circle Officer Kasur Muhammad Azam conducted raid at DHQ hospital and arrested X-ray Technician red-handed for taking bribe amounting to Rs15,000 from an injured Rafiq for providing him fake X-ray. On the reports of authorities, police registered a case and started further investigation.