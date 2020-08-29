Share:

Water reservoirs Mangla and Tarbela Dams on Saturday have reached their maximum ca pacity of 1,242 feet and 1,550 feet, resulting in record availability of water from the two dams.

The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) spokesperson said that the filling of the dams to capacity would help in generating power.

Currently, the cumulative quantum of water available at present in Mangla and Tarbela reservoirs stands at 13.336 million acre-feet (MAF) which is a record for water availability during the last 10 years. Water available in the two dams is also higher in comparison with the average for the last 10 years. During the last ten years, the average water availability in the two dams was recorded as 11.163 MAF.

The two dams will now be able to produce more power in the coming days due to the availability of more water.

According to The News, WAPDA hydel power stations have been providing more than 8,500 MW for the last two consecutive days and hydel generation may touch 9,000 MW mark.

Officials have meanwhile issued a flood warning for River Chenab in the wake of heavy monsoon rain, directing all the concerned departments to monitor monsoon rains and rise in the river water level closely.

Officials said they have also ordered keeping flood-fighting machinery operational at all levels.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak directed all departments to prepare their respective staff duty rosters. The DC also ordered all schools marked for flood relief camps to finalise food arrangements.