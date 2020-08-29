Share:

Mohmand - Police yesterday foiled a major sabotage plot and recovered 72 RPG shells and 64 detonators, hidden in a house in the border area of tehsil Baizai Mati Daraon, Mohmand tribal district.

Addressing a press conference at District Headquarters Ghalanai here, RPO Mardan Region Sher Akbar Khan flanked with DPO Mohmand Tariq Habib said this is the major operation of Mohmand police since the merger with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Mohmand district police conducted the operation after getting a secret information and recovered heavy weapons hidden in a house and arrested a man, who was later identified as Habib Ullah son of Sundan.

RPO Sher Akbar Khan informed the media said that due to the timely action of Mohmand police, the area was protected from a major subversive activity, for which Mohmand police officers and youth deserve praise.

The arms recovered during the operation included 72 RPG shells and 64 detonators, adding that the investigation was underway.

He said that the weapons could have been used to sabotage peace on Ashura days.