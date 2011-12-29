LONDON (AFP) - Gareth Bale scored both goals in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win away to Norwich on Tuesday as they tightened their hold on third place in the Premier League.

Victory saw Harry Redknapp's men go four points clear of fourth-placed capital foes Chelsea and five in front of north London rivals Arsenal, who could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves earlier on Tuesday.

This win also saw Tottenham close to within seven points of the top two of Manchester City and Manchester United, and with a game in hand as well.

Bale broke the deadlock at Carrow Road in the 55th minute, although his opener owed much to Emmanuel Adebayor.

The Togo striker controlled a pass with his back to goal and shielded the ball from several defenders before teeing up Bale who smashed a shot past Canaries goalkeeper John Ruddy.

Twelve minutes later Wales winger Bale doubled Spurs' lead with a goal that was all his own work.

He received the ball in the centre circle and then accelerated away through the heart of Norwich's defence with a brilliant turn of speed. As Zak Whitbread tried forlornly to get across, Bale bore down on goal and then deftly chipped the advancing Ruddy to make it 2-0.

Arsenal had to be content with a point despite Wolves being down to 10 men for the final 15 minutes at the Emirates Stadium. Gervinho gave Arsenal an eighth-minute lead when, following a superb through ball from Israeli playmaker Yossi Benayoun, the forward rounded Wolves keeper Wayne Hennessey.

But Wolves, now two points above the relegation zone, were level shortly before half-time when a corner came out to Stephen Hunt, whose shot took a deflection before Steven Fletcher reacted quickly to head in an equaliser.

Wolves were a man down in the 75th minute when Nenad Milijas was sent off by referee Stuart Atwell for diving in on Mikel Arteta. Arsenal pressed for a winner, with Robin van Persie twice denied by Hennessey before the Welshman saved well from Thomas Vermaelen as Wolves held out.

Wolves boss Mick McCarthy was delighted by a result that left his side two points above the relegation zone.

Welsh side Swansea took a 14th-minute lead through striker Danny Graham but QPR levelled at the Liberty Stadium shortly before the hour mark.

Rangers keeper Paddy Kenny's goal-kick was headed backward by Swansea midfielder Leon Britton and that gave QPR forward Jamie Mackie the chance to shoot between Michel Vorm's legs.

Amie Mackie scored for the second match in a row to help QPR rescue a point in a 1-1 Premier League draw against fellow promoted side Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium here on Tuesday. Scotland winger Mackie struck shortly before the hour mark after latching on to a misplaced defensive header from Swansea's Leon Britton and firing home.

Swansea had taken a 14th-minute lead through Danny Graham's sixth goal of the season, when the forward was given time and space to control a Wayne Routledge cross before beating Paddy Kenny, although QPR were convinced he handled in the build-up.