WELLINGTON - Four New Zealand players who made their international debut in the recent Twenty20 series against South Africa were on Friday retained for the one-day series next month.

Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Corey Anderson and Mitchell McClenaghan were named to the one-day squad that will face South Africa, who beat New Zealand 2-1 in the three-match Twenty20 series. Also called up to the one-day squad were the more experienced Kane Williamson, BJ Watling, Kyle Mills and Adam Milne.

"We're keen to show consistency in selection for our short-form side and retain the nucleus of the squad who competed in the T20 series along with four players from the last ODI series against Sri Lanka," selection manager Kim Littlejohn said. "There is healthy competition for places in our starting line-up at present and we are working on developing a larger group of players who can compete at international level."

Left-arm spinner Ronnie Hira, who has yet to play a limited over international, has also been included.

Fast bowler Doug Bracewell was omitted with a view to "managing his workload", said coach Mike Hesson. "He has a big role to play in the Test series against South Africa and will benefit from the opportunity to freshen up ahead of the home series (in February-March) against England."

Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, James Franklin, Martin Guptill, Ronnie Hira, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Rob Nicol, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson.