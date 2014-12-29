HARARE - Dav Whatmore is expected to be appointed as Zimbabwe's coach ahead of the 2015 World Cup, replacing Stephen Mangongo who was sacked from the position earlier in December after a five-month tenure. The support staff will also include a new batting coach, who is yet to be named, and Douglas Hondo as bowling coach, with an extension to Whatmore's deal due to be negotiated after the World Cup. A Zimbabwe Cricket release stated that Whatmore is "arriving in Harare this evening, for his interview tomorrow".