CM

Los Angeles

The man has reportedly tried to break into Jenner’s property over 10 times. A man has reportedly been arrested after trying to break into the home of Kylie Jenner.

According to TMZ, the man has attempted to meet 18-year-old Jenner over 10 times already and believes they are ‘soulmates’. The gossip website reports that the man is now in police custody, meaning Jenner will be safe from him for 72 hours. It is said to be the man’s second attempt in one week to break into Jenner’s home. He reportedly escaped a psychiatric ward after being detained by L.A. County Sheriff at the property on Boxing Day, according to TMZ. Jenner has been celebrating the holiday season with the rest of the Kardashian clan as well as boyfriend Tyga. On Christmas day she shared a pic of her massive new diamond ring on Instagram, sparking rumours that Tyga had popped the question.

However the 18 year old shot down the rumours on her website writing: “Every year my Mom throws a huge Christmas Eve party and this years was so fun (and sparkly)! It was really special to end such a big year celebrating with all of my friends and family... and with an extra special gift from a special someone. And NO, I’m not engaged :).”

Jenner has also finally revealed her hip tattoo on Instagram, after posting a video of herself getting inked in November. After keeping the design secret for over a month, we now know it reads ‘Sanity’, spelt phonetically and done in red ink.