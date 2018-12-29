Share:

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler on Saturday said his country was looking to import manpower by 2020 and Pakistan could prove to be an important contributor in this regard.

This he said in a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari in Islamabad to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan.

They also discussed carving out a plan to provide technical and vocational training to Pakistani youth.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and representatives of German Investment Bank were also present in the meeting.

This seems as if the German envoy is much appreciative of the prime minister’s reforming initiatives as last week he was all praise for Imran Khan over his announcement to convert PM House into an international university.