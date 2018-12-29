Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jashan-e-Jinnah was celebrated here on Friday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for commemorating the birth anniversary of founder of the country, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The event began with a contest of speeches and ‘Mili-Naghma’ among the students of Rawalpindi and Islamabad’s educational institutions.

It was aimed at motivating the youth to follow the life and message of the founder of the country, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in their practical life. Eminent scholar and poet Professor Fateha Muhammad Malik was the chief guest on the occasion, while the event was presided over by the acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nashir Mahmood. Those who addressed the ceremony included Dean Social Sciences Dr Samina Awan.

They underlined the dire need of reviving the spirit of Pakistan movement and giving practical shape to Quaid’s principles of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ to have a better life, as was conceived by the founder of the country and other leaders of independence movement. They said, freedom is most precious for any nation, and it must be protected by all possible means and through a positive and constructive role in the society. Youth, they asserted, have the big responsibly to realize the cherished goal and objectives for which numerous sacrifices were offered during ‘Tehreek-e-Pakistan’.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that the AIOU will continue making best contribution in projecting the message of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other national heroes among its students through academic pursuits and other such activities. The event was organized by the University’s Faculty of Social Sciences in collaboration with the Directorate of Students Advisory Counselling services.