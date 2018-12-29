Share:

At least 10 persons were killed and 947 others sustained injuries in different road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 844 road crashes, shifted 588 seriously injured to different hospitals and provided first aid to 359 with minor injuries. Further analysis showed that 388 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians and 451 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents . The statistics show that 209 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 207 persons placing the provincial capital on top of the list, followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and Multan at third with 69 accidents and 73 victims. According to the data, 657 motorbikes, 118 auto-rickshaws, 89 motorcars, 44 vans, 15 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 102 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.–APP