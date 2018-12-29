Share:

Model Town police division during its special crackdown against criminals arrested at least 260 suspects during this week, a police spokesman said Friday. The police recovered 8,215 bottles of liquor, 9-Kg charas, 28 pistols, two rifles, and more than 150 bullets. SP (Model Town division) Muhammad Ali Waseem had directed the DSPs and SHOs to step up crackdown on criminals and take strict action against them. Accordingly, Model Town division police busted seven gangs of criminals and arrested its 26 members. The police also recovered Rs 2.4 million from them. The Model Town police division also arrested 83 criminals for violating the ban on one-wheeling, aerial firing, and Loudspeaker Act.