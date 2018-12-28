Share:

KASUR-As many as 905 suspects were booked while 68 of them were arrested by Lesco teams during a crackdown on power pilferers. According to official sources, the operation was launched under the directives of Lesco chief executive Pervez Ahmed Chattha. During the operation, above 1,300 people were caught red-handed stealing electricity from main electricity lines or by tampering with electricity meters. Cases were registered against 905 suspects at respective police stations while 68 of them were arrested. They were also imposed a collective fine of Rs7 million.

CITIZENS ROBBED OF CASH, VALUABLES

Dacoits robbed citizens of hundreds of thousands of rupees in various incidents of robbery and theft here the other day. According to police sources, two robbers snatched a cell phone and Rs15,000 from a shopkeeper at Kamal Chishti Morr near Kasur. B-Division police are investigating. In another incident, three robbers snatched a motorbike, Rs10,000 and a mobile phone from M Jameel in Babay Wala, Kot Radha Kishan. In a theft incident, thieves stole three cattle heads from a house on Dafta Road. Local police are investigating.