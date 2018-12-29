Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with PPP leaders on Friday visited the residence of slain former MQM-P lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi’s residence and condoled with the Syed Akhlaq Hussain Abdi, father of Ali Raza Abidi.

The chief was accompanied by his Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistants Rashid Rabbani and Waqar Mehdi.

Speaking about the progress in the murder of Ali Raza Abdi, Murad Ali Shah said that it was a shocking incident for and he was not given such an intelligence report about such threats. “When three incidents, Landhi blast, attack on Millad in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and attack on Chinese Consulate he had convened a law and order meeting to discuss the overall situation and work out new strategies. “It was our failure that the terrorists had managed to reach the consulate and three innocent lives were claimed,” he said and added he has give clear instructions to all the law enforcement agencies to beef up the security in the city.

He said an important arrest relating to the murder of Ali Raza Abdi has been made at airport. “A well-concentrated and strong investigation was going on into the incident, therefore he cannot disclose more details,” he said and assured the media that the killers of Ali Raza would be brought to book very soon.

To another question about putting his name on the ECL, Mr Shah said it was a surprising decision for him and “let them [PTI government] be happy with their absurd decisions,” he said and went on saying that since his last tenure as a chief minister he had visited China to attend CPEC meeting, went to perform Umera and visited Karbala and now recently went to attend another JCC meeting in China, otherwise he was not fond of undertaking foreign visits. “I am very clear that my name has deliberately been fitted in the JIT, otherwise my name should have not been included there,” he said and added his Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already declared the JIT report as a bunch of lies.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies Friday apprehended a key suspect involved in assassination of former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi.

According to reports, LEAs took a man in custody from Karachi International Airport and claimed that the suspect played a key role in the murder of Ali Raza Abidi. Reports stated that the suspect was trying to flee aboard while the LEAs on a tip of conducted raid at Karachi Airport and took the suspect in custody.

Police sources claimed that arrest of key suspects involved in Abidi‘s murder would be disclosed by the police high ups in a press conference soon.