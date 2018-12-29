Share:

LAHORE - Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Friday rejected the recently-held Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) elections saying it will continue to work with Faisal Saleh Hayat-led PFF till March 2020. PFF new president Engr Syed Ashfaq Hussain wrote a letter to the AFC president briefing him about the recently-held PFF elections on December 4, 2018 in Islamabad and requested the AFC to send a fact-finding delegation to Pakistan to take any further actions. In reply to Ashfaq’s letter, the AFC replied: “The AFC only recognises the decision taken by the FIFA Associations Committee on 26 September 2018, which confirmed that the mandate of the current PFF executive committee would run until March 2020 in order for the PFF Statues to be reviewed and adopted, and fresh elections to be held as per the roadmap approved by FIFA in consultation with the relevant AFC committees and agreed to by the PFF by March 2020. “In the light of above, the AFC doesn’t recognise any such election, which is in contravention of the decision of the FIFA Associations Committee, and will continue to work with the current PFF office bearers being led by President Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat and the executive committee members,” the AFC letter added.–Staff Reporter